Head to Head Analysis: O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) and POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POETF)

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares O2Micro International and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O2Micro International -4.29% -4.83% -4.08% POET Technologies N/A -127.05% -87.69%

This table compares O2Micro International and POET Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O2Micro International $60.93 million 0.74 -$5.04 million ($0.29) -5.90 POET Technologies $4.43 million 28.57 -$5.95 million ($0.04) -10.84

O2Micro International has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than O2Micro International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for O2Micro International and POET Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score O2Micro International 0 0 0 0 N/A POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

POET Technologies has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 246.02%. Given POET Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than O2Micro International.

Risk & Volatility

O2Micro International has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.8% of O2Micro International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

POET Technologies beats O2Micro International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources. Its products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, and portable electronics devices. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers primarily in Asia and North America. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers optical light source products and photonic integrated devices for the sensing, data and tele communications, medical, instrumentation, industrial, defense, and security markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

