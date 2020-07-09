Helen of Troy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,204 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,149% compared to the typical daily volume of 98 call options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.40.

Shares of HELE traded up $6.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.80. The stock had a trading volume of 424,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,246. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $198.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $442.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

