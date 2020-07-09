Helen of Troy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,204 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,149% compared to the typical daily volume of 98 call options.
Several brokerages have issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.40.
Shares of HELE traded up $6.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.80. The stock had a trading volume of 424,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,246. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $198.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.93.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
