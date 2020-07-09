Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of ~$187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $175.18 million.Himax Technologies also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.01-0.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $657.74 million, a P/E ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.10.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.49 million. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

