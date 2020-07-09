Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $153,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 17.7% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $905,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 20.6% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.83.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.25. 154,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,273,412. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.04. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $259.29. The firm has a market cap of $266.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.