Homeros One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.74 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Homeros has a market cap of $100.15 million and $2.74 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Homeros token can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00004710 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Homeros has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.47 or 0.01985884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00180594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00063923 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000960 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00115183 BTC.

Homeros Token Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,162,005 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

Buying and Selling Homeros

Homeros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

