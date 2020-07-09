Horan Capital Management Sells 547 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Horan Capital Management lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 9.7% of Horan Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Horan Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $62,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,459,237,000 after buying an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,007,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded up $46.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,128.00. 243,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,469,212. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,609.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,174.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,069.55. The stock has a market cap of $1,539.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,693.66.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

