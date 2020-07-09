Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Investment Counsel Inc.

Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 2.6% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.23. 25,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,724. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.96.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.