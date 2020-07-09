Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,508 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 49,874 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.2% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 38,994.5% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,788,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,578,000 after purchasing an additional 502,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.50. 800,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,583,088. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Argus upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.44.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

