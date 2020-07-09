Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,210,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,583,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $246.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ThinkEquity began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

