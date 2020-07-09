InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) to report $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.55. InterDigital Wireless reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for InterDigital Wireless.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on IDCC shares. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 1,858.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in InterDigital Wireless by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in InterDigital Wireless by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital Wireless stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.85. 3,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,221. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. InterDigital Wireless has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $66.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterDigital Wireless (IDCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.