InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) to report $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.55. InterDigital Wireless reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.
On average, analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for InterDigital Wireless.
Several analysts have weighed in on IDCC shares. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.
InterDigital Wireless stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.85. 3,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,221. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. InterDigital Wireless has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $66.95.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.
About InterDigital Wireless
InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.
