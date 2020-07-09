Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 15 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,693.66.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $46.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,128.00. 243,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,469,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,539.96 billion, a PE ratio of 149.16, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,069.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,609.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,174.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.