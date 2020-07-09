Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Shares in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000. CVS Health accounts for about 1.1% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 8.9% in the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 63,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 12.4% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 88,908 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,599 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,502,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,487,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

