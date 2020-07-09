Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 3.3% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Intel by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 88,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $58.50. 800,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,583,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.53. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.44.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

