Investment Counsel Inc. Has $889,000 Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 161.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $252.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.05.

NYSE:LHX traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,997. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

In other news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

