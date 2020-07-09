Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura reduced their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,427,384. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $211.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.