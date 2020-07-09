Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.0% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,012,211,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447,040 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,688,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,213,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,572 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE BMY traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $58.19. The stock had a trading volume of 441,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,976,296. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $136.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.