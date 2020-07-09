Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark accounts for approximately 1.2% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $143.15. 27,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

