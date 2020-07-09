Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 100 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 1.6% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.4% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 18,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.4% during the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MMM traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.55. The stock had a trading volume of 83,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.89. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72. The stock has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

