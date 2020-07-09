Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,220 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 29,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.79. 855,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,742,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $77.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.09.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

