Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.2% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 478,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,514,000 after buying an additional 133,186 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 309,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,115,000 after buying an additional 90,627 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

MRK stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,247,133. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $197.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average is $81.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

