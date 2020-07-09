iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 41,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 29,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,962,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,217,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $315.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,135. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.69. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.