ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ITV PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of ITV PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ITV PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ITV PLC/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of ITVPY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.67. 28,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,228. ITV PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

