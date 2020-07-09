JET8 (J8T) Trading 30.2% Higher This Week

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last week, JET8 has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. JET8 has a total market capitalization of $328,846.76 and approximately $1,894.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JET8 token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.47 or 0.01985884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00180594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00063923 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000960 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00115183 BTC.

JET8 Token Profile

JET8 launched on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. JET8’s official website is jet8.io . JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app . The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

