John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.44.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

