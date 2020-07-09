John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.44.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.