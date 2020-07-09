JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,485,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,685,240. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.15. The firm has a market cap of $281.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

