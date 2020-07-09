Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) traded up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.75, 106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.41.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

