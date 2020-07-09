Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 36,174 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.15. 27,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.39. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

