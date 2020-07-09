Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Shares Gap Up to $47.53

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.06, but opened at $47.53. Kirkland Lake Gold shares last traded at $45.87, with a volume of 90,576 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 40.05%. The firm had revenue of $554.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.