KonaTel (NASDAQ:KTEL) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of KonaTel (NASDAQ:KTEL) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, 525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

About KonaTel (NASDAQ:KTEL)

KonaTel, Inc provides cellular products and services to individual and business customers in various retail and wholesale markets in the United States. The company offers post-paid wireless plans, including voice; text and data; wireless data only plans; and equipment that support the wireless plans, such as phones, tablets, and accessories.

