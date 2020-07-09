KonaTel (NASDAQ:KTEL) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Shares of KonaTel (NASDAQ:KTEL) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, 525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

About KonaTel (NASDAQ:KTEL)

KonaTel, Inc provides cellular products and services to individual and business customers in various retail and wholesale markets in the United States. The company offers post-paid wireless plans, including voice; text and data; wireless data only plans; and equipment that support the wireless plans, such as phones, tablets, and accessories.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for KonaTel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KonaTel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit