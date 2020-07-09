Legacy Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 2.7% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.20.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $4.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $261.75. The stock had a trading volume of 27,325,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,101,637. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $151.85 and a 12-month high of $241.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

