Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $10.93 on Thursday, reaching $1,506.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,144. The company has a market capitalization of $1,013.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,428.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,358.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

