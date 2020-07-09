Legacy Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,688 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.7% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after acquiring an additional 565,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after buying an additional 548,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,598,989,000 after buying an additional 386,175 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.36.

DIS traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $116.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,935,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,549,757. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.45. The company has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

