Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.3% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $44.90 on Thursday, reaching $3,126.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,485,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,212. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,069.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1,539.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,609.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,174.55.
Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,693.66.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
