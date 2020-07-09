Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.3% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $44.90 on Thursday, reaching $3,126.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,485,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,212. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,069.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1,539.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,609.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,174.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,693.66.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

