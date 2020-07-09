Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 345.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 135.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

VGT traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $288.01. 9,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,064. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.44. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $288.12.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

