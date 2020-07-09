Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,750 Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after buying an additional 97,362 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 373,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,707,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $122.42. The stock had a trading volume of 201,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,857,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.