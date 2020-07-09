Legacy Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.72.

PFE stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.47. 11,188,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,589,784. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $187.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

