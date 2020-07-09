Legacy Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 43.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 909,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,352,000 after buying an additional 230,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,650,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,976,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.42 billion, a PE ratio of 73.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

