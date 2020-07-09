Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 3,513 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.53. 128,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,589,935. The stock has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.37. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $100.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.