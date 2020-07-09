Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 5,920 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $61.47. 6,635,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,487,146. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.65. The stock has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

