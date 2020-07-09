Legacy Private Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,728 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after buying an additional 36,092,723 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after buying an additional 24,950,461 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 347.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,748,000 after buying an additional 10,524,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,192,000 after buying an additional 9,624,759 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.72.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $33.52. 11,546,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,589,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.10. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $187.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

