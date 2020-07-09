Legacy Private Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 500,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,266,000 after buying an additional 265,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,543.39.

GOOGL traded up $13.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,517.01. 116,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,156. The stock has a market cap of $1,026.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,429.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,357.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

