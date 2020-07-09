Legacy Private Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,915 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 102.8% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $2.21 on Thursday, reaching $315.12. 226,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,270,135. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $308.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

