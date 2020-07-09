Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 3,547 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 63,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

CVX traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.90. 279,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,322,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.15. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 63.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

