Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Shares Bought by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,571,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,553,000 after buying an additional 82,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,019,000 after buying an additional 183,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,763,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,042,000 after buying an additional 22,881 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 6.8% in the first quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 43.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,194,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,859,000 after purchasing an additional 360,017 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEG traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.77. The stock had a trading volume of 763,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,840. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

LEG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

