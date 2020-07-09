LEOcoin (LC4) Price Down 40.8% This Week

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded down 20.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $72,961.22 and approximately $207.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LEOcoin has traded 40.8% lower against the US dollar. One LEOcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,238.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.04 or 0.02598191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.26 or 0.02546531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00475037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00013149 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00724078 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00071143 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00606954 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00016159 BTC.

LEOcoin Token Profile

LEOcoin (LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The official website for LEOcoin is www.lc4foundation.org . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

