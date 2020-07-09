Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.

Mack Cali Realty has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 71.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Mack Cali Realty has a payout ratio of -131.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Mack Cali Realty to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

NYSE CLI opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. Mack Cali Realty has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $82.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.18 million. Mack Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.