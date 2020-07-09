Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Mastercard by 26.3% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 10.3% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $539,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.4% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.6% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded down $5.51 on Thursday, reaching $294.64. 219,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,859,523. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $300.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,044 shares of company stock worth $158,686,565 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens increased their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.43.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

