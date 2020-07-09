Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd cut its stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Match Group accounts for about 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Match Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,357,000 after purchasing an additional 39,609 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Match Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 285.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 55,225 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Institutional investors own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.21. 76,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.43. Match Group Inc has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $108.45.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.02 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $486,438.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 8,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $751,131.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,410.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,507 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.05.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

