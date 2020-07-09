Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) Shares Gap Down to $4.95

Meili Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.95. Meili shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 198,825 shares changing hands.

Separately, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Meili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65.

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

