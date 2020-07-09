Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Raised by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.2% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,758 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 319.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $76.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,738,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,247,133. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $197.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

